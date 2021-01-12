Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of MATD traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 1,728,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £26.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Petro Matad Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06).

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

