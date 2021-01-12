Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,870.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PGAS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Petrogress Company Profile
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.