Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,870.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGAS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

