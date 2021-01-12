Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

