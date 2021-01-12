P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 78.9% in December

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFIN opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

