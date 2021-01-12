Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F)’s (PFV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Shares of PFV opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 46.27. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 52-week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52-week high of €181.40 ($213.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

