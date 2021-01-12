Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,672,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

