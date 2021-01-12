Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 728,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

