PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 2,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.