Phantasma Energy Trading Down 23.1% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $507,065.39 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,711,751 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

