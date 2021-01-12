Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $146,841.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.33 or 1.00216070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

