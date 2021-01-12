Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the December 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.