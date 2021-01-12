PhoenixDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,147.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $73,147.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

