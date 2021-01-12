Phore (PHR) Trading Down 35.7% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $5,798.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006162 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,101,186 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

