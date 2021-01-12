PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $89,954.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars.

