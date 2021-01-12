PieDAO DEFI++ Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $722,677.06 and approximately $6,522.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

