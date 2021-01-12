Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $413,748.08 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $413,748.08 and $32,751.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00205887 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,966,404,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

