PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 11,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.26%.

