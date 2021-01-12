PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.05. 35,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 54,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

