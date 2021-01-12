PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PMF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,561. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $798,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $684,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

