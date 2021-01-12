PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 1,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 2.51% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

