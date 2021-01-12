Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

