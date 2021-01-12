Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00376730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.01130648 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,508,716 coins and its circulating supply is 424,248,280 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

