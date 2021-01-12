Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PPBN opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.