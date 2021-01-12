Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.67

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.67 and last traded at $106.67, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,853.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

