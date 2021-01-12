Piper Sandler Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $190.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.04.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 737,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.