Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 22% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and $723,744.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00292430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00075853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.