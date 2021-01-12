PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $9,930.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.