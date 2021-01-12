Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $851,118.50 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $851,118.50 and $465,455.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.