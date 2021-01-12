PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.05. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $860,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,934. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.