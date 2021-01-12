Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,400 shares, an increase of 1,728.3% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,895,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Planet 13 has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

PLNHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

