Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

