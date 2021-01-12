Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.
NYSE PLNT opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.