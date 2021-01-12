Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $465.00

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 449.20 ($5.87), with a volume of 1286728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.20 ($5.97).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech plc (PTEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.