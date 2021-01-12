Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,555,130 shares of company stock valued at $63,702,829. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Plug Power by 107.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,563 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 314,924 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

