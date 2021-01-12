POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.68

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

