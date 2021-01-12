Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 2,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.