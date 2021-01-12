PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolySwarm

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

