POPCHAIN Price Up 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $283,520.49 and $9.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

