Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.49

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 399310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Popular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 168,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

