Population Health Investment (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Trading Down 1.1%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.71. 181,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 41,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Population Health Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

