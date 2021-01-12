Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. BidaskClub cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.20. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.