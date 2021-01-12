PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,446.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.08 or 0.03083967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00395888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00464719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00294897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021272 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,441,709 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

