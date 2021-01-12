Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 811.9% in December

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 811.9% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
HGKGY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.67.
Power Assets Company Profile
