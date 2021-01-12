Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 811.9% in December

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 811.9% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HGKGY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

