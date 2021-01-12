PowerPool (CVP) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PowerPool token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.26 million and $9.20 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

