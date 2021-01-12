Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) (LON:NIPT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) (LON:NIPT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $9.10. Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.10.

About Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) (LON:NIPT)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

