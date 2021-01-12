PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.