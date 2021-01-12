PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About PreveCeutical Medical
