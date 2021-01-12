Primecoin (XPM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,674.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $9,674.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,722,419 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.