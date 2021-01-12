Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 3,569 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.