Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $22.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

