Privatix Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,445.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Privatix has a market cap of $79,060.49 and $25,445.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

