Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.