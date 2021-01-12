Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $26.83.
About Pro Medicus
